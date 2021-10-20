 Skip to main content
Police: Malta man faces multiple charges following domestic dispute

MALTA — A Malta man is facing multiple felonies following a domestic incident on Tuesday in which he allegedly violated a protection order and menaced a victim in front of children. 

Orette A. Shrowder, 35, is accused of damaging a doorway at a residence in town and menacing a victim, who had a full stay-away order against him.

Children were present at the time of the incident, according to news release. 

Police were eventually called and Shrowder was taken into custody.

He was charged with multiple felonies, including criminal contempt, aggravated family offense, and criminal possession of a weapon.

Shrowder also faces multiple misdemeanor charges, including menacing, criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child. 

He was sent to Saratoga County Jail on $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond. His next court date is Oct. 28. 

