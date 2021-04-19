Police: Malta man distributed drugs throughout Saratoga County

MALTA — A Malta man was arrested on Thursday after a lengthy investigation into drug trafficking within Saratoga County.

Police said 31-year-old Brendan F. Mitchell, also known as “Dred,” was distributing quantities of cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin throughout the county.

After obtaining a warrant, members of the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, with the assistance of New York State Parole, searched Mitchell’s residence at 3 Everest Drive. They found packaging materials, scales and a firearm in the residence, according to a news release.

Mitchell was charged with felony counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Additional charges are pending, police said.

He was arraigned in Malta Town Court and send to the Saratoga County Jail

Mitchell is on parole. He was released in March 2020 after serving 10 years for criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the state inmate database

