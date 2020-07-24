Police: Malone woman possessed nearly 15 grams of heroin

LAKE GEORGE — State Police arrested a Malone woman on Thursday on drug charges following a traffic stop on the Northway.

Tiana L. Marshall, 25, was the passenger in a vehicle that was stopped for a series of traffic infractions while traveling north in Lake George at about 12:15 a.m. The trooper spoke with the driver, who had signs of drug use.

After a search of the car, Marshall allegedly had about 14.5 grams of heroin in her possession, in addition to a quantity of amphetamine, concentrated cannabis and a hypodermic needle, according to State Police.

Marshall was charged with felony fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. She also faces misdemeanors charges including two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic instrument.

She was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Lake George Town Court on Aug. 27 at 9 a.m.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

