Police: Malone man arrested for driving drunk with child in vehicle

WARRENSBURG — A Malone man was arrested Sunday for allegedly driving drunk with a child in the vehicle.

James T. Hubbard, 24, was pulled over by state police while driving south on the Northway in Warrensburg shortly before 9 p.m.

A third party had notified police that Hubbard had been driving erratically.

After failing a number of roadside sobriety tests, Hubbard was taken into police custody where it was determined he had a blood alcohol level of 0.14%, nearly twice the legal limit of 0.08%.

A child in Hubbard’s vehicle was turned over to the care of a family member, police said.

Hubbard was charged with aggravated DWI with a child, a felony. He was also charged with misdemeanor DWI.

He was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in Warrensburg Town Court on Aug. 11.