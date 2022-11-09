Police looking for person who robbed Cumberland Farms in Queensbury

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the Cumberland Farms on Quaker Road in Queensbury on Wednesday.

Police said the suspect entered the store just after 12 a.m., displayed a handgun and demanded money from the clerk. No injuries were reported and the suspect fled the store, according to a news release.

Surveillance images have been released. Anyone with information or who was in the area during that time is asked to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 518-743-2500, Option 1.

If people wish to remain anonymous, they can leave a tip at 518-761-9800.