Police: Long Lake man threatened U.S. Census worker with baseball bat, struck vehicle

LONG LAKE — A Long Lake man was arrested Friday and charged with threatening a U.S. Census worker with a baseball bat and striking his car.

State Police said 37-year-old Francis N. Peets threatened the worker at his home on State Route 28N. Census workers have been out in the field to complete the population count, which is required every 10 years.

When the victim attempted to drive away, Peets struck the car with a bat and damaged it, police said.

Peets was charged with felony third-degree criminal mischief and misdemeanors of second-degree obstructing governmental administration and second-degree menacing.

He was released on appearance tickets and is due back in Long Lake Town Court.