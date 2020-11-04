Police: Local man assaulted at polling place

Hafner said he went to throw the sign in his car. At that point, a man driving by pulled over to the side of the road next to his car, swore at him and yelled, "Who are you?”

Hafner asked him if it was his sign and said he would give it to him. Then, Hafner said, the man attacked him.

“He boxed my ears and grabbed my hair and started kneeing me in the face. He didn’t get me as bad as he wanted to,” he said.

Hafner sent a photo to the paper of bruises and cuts around his eye. He said he had blood on his face from the attack. He did not go to the hospital.

“It was so weird and scary getting attacked by an old guy. I wasn’t ready for that. He just walked up and came at me. I’m not sure if he thought I was trying to do something shady with the election,” Hafner said.

He went to get the person’s license plate and a Warren County Sheriff's deputy was already on the scene.

“He got very mad, very fast — made some assumptions and suppositions that he wishes now he didn’t make,” Hafner said.

“It seemed pretty politically charged to me,” Hafner said.