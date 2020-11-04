Police: Local man assaulted at polling place

QUEENSBURY — Police have arrested a local man and charged him with assault in an attack Tuesday at a polling place.
Robert J. Hogan, 57, of Queensbury, was charged with third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, for grabbing another man by the head and kneeing him in the head, Warren County Undersheriff Terry Comeau said.
Comeau said Dylan Hafner of Queensbury, the victim of the assault, was either touching or removing at least one sign from across the street at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post.
Comeau said it was not clear whether Hafner had picked up one or more signs.
"After the assault, the gentleman went into vote, came back out and was taken into custody,” Comeau said of Hogan.
Reached later Tuesday, Hafner said he was attacked outside a polling place for picking up one of U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik’s election signs.
The incident happened at around 10 a.m. at the corner of Luzerne Road and Veterans Road across from the West Glens Falls Fire Department polling place. Hafner said he saw an Elise Stefanik for Congress sign that was tipped over, and he was under the impression it was abandoned property.
“I don’t like garbage on the side of the road,” he said.
He figured it would need to come down anyway, since it was Election Day.
Hafner said he went to throw the sign in his car. At that point, a man driving by pulled over to the side of the road next to his car, swore at him and yelled, "Who are you?”
Hafner asked him if it was his sign and said he would give it to him. Then, Hafner said, the man attacked him.
“He boxed my ears and grabbed my hair and started kneeing me in the face. He didn’t get me as bad as he wanted to,” he said.
Hafner sent a photo to the paper of bruises and cuts around his eye. He said he had blood on his face from the attack. He did not go to the hospital.
“It was so weird and scary getting attacked by an old guy. I wasn’t ready for that. He just walked up and came at me. I’m not sure if he thought I was trying to do something shady with the election,” Hafner said.
He went to get the person’s license plate and a Warren County Sheriff's deputy was already on the scene.
“He got very mad, very fast — made some assumptions and suppositions that he wishes now he didn’t make,” Hafner said.
“It seemed pretty politically charged to me,” Hafner said.
Hogan was released on an appearance ticket and is due back in Queensbury Town Court on Nov. 9 at 9 a.m.
A telephone number listed for Hogan was not accepting messages. Comeau pointed out the man is not the local doctor of the same name.
Comeau said no other incidents took place on Tuesday. He said he cannot remember ever having an assault at a polling place during his time with the Sheriff’s Office, and it may be an indication of today's charged political climate.
“It doesn’t appear that Mr. Hogan goes around and assaults people on a regular basis,” he said.
