Police: Lewis County man arrested for drunk driving, fleeing crash scene

LAKE GEORGE — A Lewis County man was arrested early Saturday for allegedly fleeing the scene of an accident while intoxicated.

Police received a call of a property damage crash and a vehicle in the water along East Schroon River Road at approximately 1:09 a.m., according to a news release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Once on scene, officers determined that Joseph D. Tupper, 53, crossed the northbound lane of the roadway and exited the east shoulder before hitting a sign and tree and coming to rest in a swamp.

Police later determined that Tupper was fleeing the scene of another crash just north at the time of the incident, according to the news release.

A chemical breath test determined Tupper had a blood alcohol content of 0.14%, above the legal limit of 0.08%.

He was charged with driving while intoxicated and was issued multiple citations, including failure to keep right, speeding, fleeing the scene of an accident and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.

Tupper was released and is due back in Lake George Town Court at a later date.