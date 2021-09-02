Police: Lake Luzerne sex offender failed to register

LAKE LUZERNE — A Lake Luzerne sex offender was arrested on Thursday after police said he failed to register or verify his address.

Police said Daniel Tucker, 32, did not abide by the registration requirement. Tucker is a Level 1 sex offender after being convicted in 2008 of forcible touching in Lake Luzerne, according to a news release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Level 1 offenders are deemed to be at the lowest risk for committing another sex crime.

Tucker was charged with felony failure to register as a sex offender. He was being held pending arraignment in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court.

He has multiple convictions for failing to register as a sex offender in Saratoga and Warren counties, police said.

The investigation and arrest was handled by members of the Criminal Investigations Unit.

