Police: Lake Luzerne sex offender failed to register address change
Police: Lake Luzerne sex offender failed to register address change

LAKE LUZERNE — A registered sex offender is facing felony charges, following a lengthy investigation that determined he failed to notify authorities of an address change.

Christopher Tubbs, 32, was arrested Monday after an investigation by the Warren County Sex Offender Management Unit. The investigation was launched last October, according to a news release. 

Tubbs, a Level 1 sex offender, was convicted of attempted sexual abuse in 2013 for an incident involving an 11-year-old girl, according to police.

Christopher Tubbs

Tubbs

He was charged with failure to register, a felony.

Tubbs was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in Lake George Town Court on Sept. 16. 

