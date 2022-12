LAKE LUZERNE — State police have arrested a Lake Luzerne man for allegedly using someone’s debit card without permission.

Troopers received a complaint on Nov. 21 from a person whose debit card was used and $1,500 worth of charges were made without the card owner’s consent, according to a news release.

Michael D. Riley, 19, was charged on Dec. 9 with felony fourth-degree grand larceny.

He was processed at the Queensbury state police station and was scheduled to appear in Lake Luzerne Town Court.