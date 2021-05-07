Police: Lake Luzerne man possessed handgun without permit

WILTON — A Lake Luzerne man was arrested on Thursday after police said he had a gun without a proper permit.

State police stopped William K. Coon III, 20, just before 10 p.m. on the Northway in Wilton for a traffic infraction. The trooper found that Coon had a 9mm handgun in his possession. He does not have a pistol permit in New York state, police said.