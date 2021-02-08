Police: Lake Luzerne man had sexual contact with juvenile relative

LAKE LUZERNE — A Lake Luzerne man was arrested on Thursday after police said he had sexual contact with a minor.
On Jan. 11, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office became involved in a sexual abuse investigation with Washington County Child Protective Services.
Police said that Michael McGrath, 59, had inappropriate sexual contact with a juvenile relative in 2018.
McGrath was charged with felony first-degree sexual abuse, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.
He was arraigned at Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court at a later date.
McGrath will be under the supervision of the Warren County Probation Department.
