Police: Lake George woman punched trooper

WHITEHALL — A Lake George woman is facing charges after police said she punched a state trooper.

Police responded to a home in the village of Whitehall at about 6:49 p.m. on July 8. Police said Autumn Rivers, 30, caused damage to a vehicle and the home and also threatened to harm the homeowner with a folding razor knife.

Rivers left the property before police arrived but was located on foot. She allegedly threatened the troopers with the knife and then threw the weapon at them. She also punched a trooper in the face before being arrested, police said.

Rivers is facing multiple charges including felony counts of second-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, menacing a police officer and third-degree criminal mischief, as well as misdemeanors of second-degree obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest, second-degree menacing and second-degree harassment.

Rivers was arraigned in Whitehall Town Court and sent to the Washington County Jail in lieu of $1,500 cash or $5,000 bond.