Police: Lake George woman possessed heroin during traffic stop

WILTON — A Lake George woman was arrested on Wednesday after police said she possessed heroin following a traffic stop.

Jeanine M. LaPointe, 46, was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by state police at around 11 a.m. in Wilton for a series of traffic infractions. When approaching the vehicle, the trooper observed signs of drug use. A search of the vehicle found LaPointe to be in possession of about 3.6 grams of heroin, according to a news release.

LaPointe was taken to the Wilton state police station and troopers found a hypodermic needle on her person, police said.

LaPointe was charged with felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree criminal possession of a narcotic drug, as well as misdemeanor possession of a hypodermic instrument.

She was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and released on her own recognizance. LaPointe is due back in court on March 9 at 1:15 p.m.

Post-Star staff report

