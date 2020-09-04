 Skip to main content
Police: Lake George woman operated stolen vehicle, possessed drugs
QUEENSBURY — A Lake George woman was arrested Thursday for allegedly possessing drugs in a stolen vehicle. 

Michelle Iorio, 31, was found to be in possession of cocaine and methamphetamine during a traffic stop on the Northway in Queensbury, according to state police. 

During the stop, it was determined that Iorio was operating a vehicle that had been reported stolen. 

She was charged with criminal possession of narcotic drugs, a felony; two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor; and criminal possession of stolen property, a misdemeanor.

Iorio was arraigned in Warren County Court and released. She is due back in court on Sept. 28. 

