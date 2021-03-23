Police: Lake George woman drove drunk on the Northway

QUEENSBURY — A Lake George woman was arrested on Thursday after police said she drove drunk on the Northway.

Amanda L. Savarese, 32, was stopped by state police in Queensbury at about 1:20 a.m. for a series of traffic infractions. The trooper could smell the odor of alcohol and observed signs of impairment when speaking with Savarese, police said.

Savarese failed field sobriety tests, police said, and was arrested. She provided a breath sample at the police station with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.22%, police said.

Savarese was charged with felony aggravated driving while intoxicated and misdemeanor DWI. She was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Queensbury Town Court on April 12 at 9 a.m.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.