Police: Lake George man took $1,100 from unlocked vehicle

LAKE GEORGE — A Lake George man was arrested on Friday after police said he took money from an unlocked vehicle.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of the theft on Thursday of $1,100 in cash from the vehicle, which was parked outside the victim’s home in Lake George. Police interviewed and subsequently arrested 27-year-old Matthew J. Oswald, according to a news release.
Oswald was charged with felony fourth-degree grand larceny. He was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Lake George Town Court at a later date.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.