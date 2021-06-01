 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Lake George man took $1,100 from unlocked vehicle
0 comments

Police: Lake George man took $1,100 from unlocked vehicle

{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE GEORGE — A Lake George man was arrested on Friday after police said he took money from an unlocked vehicle.

Matthew J. Oswald

Oswald 

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of the theft on Thursday of $1,100 in cash from the vehicle, which was parked outside the victim’s home in Lake George. Police interviewed and subsequently arrested 27-year-old Matthew J. Oswald, according to a news release. 

Oswald was charged with felony fourth-degree grand larceny. He was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Lake George Town Court at a later date.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Turkey's 'sea snot' problem

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News