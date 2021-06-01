Police: Lake George man took $1,100 from unlocked vehicle

LAKE GEORGE — A Lake George man was arrested on Friday after police said he took money from an unlocked vehicle.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of the theft on Thursday of $1,100 in cash from the vehicle, which was parked outside the victim’s home in Lake George. Police interviewed and subsequently arrested 27-year-old Matthew J. Oswald, according to a news release.

Oswald was charged with felony fourth-degree grand larceny. He was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Lake George Town Court at a later date.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.