Police: Lake George man threw rocks at passing vehicles
LAKE GEORGE — A Lake George man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly throwing rocks at passing cars on Flat Rock Road.

State police said Ryan Barlow, 47, was throwing the rocks. One of them struck someone’s vehicle, which damaged the wheel and shredded the front tire. The person was not injured.

Barlow was charged with felony third-degree criminal mischief and misdemeanor second-degree reckless endangerment.

