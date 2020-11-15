 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Lake George man threatened cab driver with knife
0 comments

Police: Lake George man threatened cab driver with knife

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lonnie K. Drake

Drake

 Provided photo

LAKE GEORGE — A Lake George man was arrested on Friday for allegedly threatening a taxi driver with a knife.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to the town of Lake George, where a cab driver had called to report that two people had refused to pay the fare. During an argument, Lonnie K. Drake is accused of threatening the driver with a knife, according to a news release.

Drake was charged with misdemeanor second-degree menacing and is scheduled to appear in Lake George Town Court at a later date.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News