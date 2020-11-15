Police: Lake George man threatened cab driver with knife

LAKE GEORGE — A Lake George man was arrested on Friday for allegedly threatening a taxi driver with a knife.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to the town of Lake George, where a cab driver had called to report that two people had refused to pay the fare. During an argument, Lonnie K. Drake is accused of threatening the driver with a knife, according to a news release.
Drake was charged with misdemeanor second-degree menacing and is scheduled to appear in Lake George Town Court at a later date.
