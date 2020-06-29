Police: Lake George man stabbed brother in argument over movie volume

LAKE GEORGE — A Lake George man was arrested Sunday for allegedly stabbing his brother because he was upset that his sibling was playing a movie too loud on his laptop computer.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to 3821 state Route 9L at 6:14 p.m. for a report of a domestic incident. The argument between the brothers escalated and Stephen Lippoth, 47, is accused of grabbing a large butcher’s knife and stabbing 50-year-old Wayne Lippoth, according to a news release.

The elder Lippoth had a serious wound to his stomach. He was treated on scene by Lake George EMS and then flown to Albany Medical Center for further treatment.

Lippoth is expected to recover, police said.

Stephen Lippoth fled the scene on foot and was located a short time later in a wooded area behind the residence, polcie said.

He was charged with one count of first-degree assault, a felony.

He was arraigned Monday and taken to Warren County Jail for lack of $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 secured bond.