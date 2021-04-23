Police: Lake George man had marijuana, cocaine in vehicle

QUEENSBURY — A Lake George man was arrested on Wednesday after police said he had marijuana and cocaine in his vehicle.
State police responded to a report of a man sleeping in his vehicle on Sage Drive in Queensbury just before 10 p.m. When a trooper approached, 43-year-old Muhammad Zishan exited the vehicle.
The trooper observed a large quantity of marijuana in plain view on the backseat. The marijuana weighed over 5 pounds. Police also found a glass jar containing about 28 grams of cocaine, according to a news release.
Zishan was charged with felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance-intent to sell, third-degree criminal possession of a narcotic drug and second-degree criminal possession of marijuana. He also faces a misdemeanor count of criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Zishan was transported to Warren County Jail to await arraignment.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
