Police: Lake George man had marijuana, cocaine in vehicle

QUEENSBURY — A Lake George man was arrested on Wednesday after police said he had marijuana and cocaine in his vehicle.

State police responded to a report of a man sleeping in his vehicle on Sage Drive in Queensbury just before 10 p.m. When a trooper approached, 43-year-old Muhammad Zishan exited the vehicle.

The trooper observed a large quantity of marijuana in plain view on the backseat. The marijuana weighed over 5 pounds. Police also found a glass jar containing about 28 grams of cocaine, according to a news release.

Zishan was charged with felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance-intent to sell, third-degree criminal possession of a narcotic drug and second-degree criminal possession of marijuana. He also faces a misdemeanor count of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Zishan was transported to Warren County Jail to await arraignment.

