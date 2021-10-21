Police: Lake George man blew through stop sign while drunk

GLENS FALLS — A Lake George man was arrested on Monday for allegedly driving while intoxicated.
Police said 30-year-old Samuel S. Silver was spotted on Broad Street going through a stop sign without stopping in the early morning hours on Broad Street. He was located a short time later on Luzerne Road.
Silver has a previous DWI conviction, so he was charged with felony counts of DWI and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or greater. He was also charged with a misdemeanor of failing to use an ignition interlock device and a violation for failure to stop.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
