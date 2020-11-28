Police: Kingsbury woman crashed into gas stand, rolled over vehicle

KINGSBURY — A Kingsbury woman was transported to the hospital Friday after she allegedly fled the scene of a crash and rolled her vehicle over in a separate incident.

State police received a call that a car had struck a gas stand at a Stewart’s Shops location in Kingsbury and fled the scene at around 10:50 p.m. No injuries were reported, but the gas stand sustained damage.

While responding to the hit-and-run incident, police received a call involving a one-car rollover on state Route 196 in the area of Crowley Road. The vehicle at the rollover scene matched the description of the one involved in the hit and run, according to state police.

A preliminary investigation into the rollover crash found that Stacey M. Tyler, 50, was traveling north on Route 196 when she went off the road and rolled her vehicle over, police said.

The vehicle came to rest on its tires.

While interviewing Tyler at the scene, police said they observed signs that she was intoxicated.

Tyler was transported to Glens Falls Hospital for non-life threatening injuries where she provided police with a blood sample.

She has since been charged with driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.