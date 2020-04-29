Police: Kingsbury man took debit card without permission

FORT EDWARD — A Kingsbury man has been arrested for allegedly taking a debit card without permission and withdrawing money from an ATM, police said.
Shasten N. Matthey, 35, of 211 Dear Run Drive, Apt. A, was arrested following a joint investigation by the Hudson Falls Police Department and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, according to a news release.
Matthey was charged with felony fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and misdemeanor petit larceny.
He was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in court at a later date.
