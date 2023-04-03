GLENS FALLS — Police said Monday that they cannot release much information about a shooting that took place on Dix Avenue in Glens Falls last month because juveniles were involved.

The shooting occurred in the early morning hours of March 2, when two people attempting to break into a home at 29 Dix Ave. at 4:14 a.m., were shot by the resident there, according to Glens Falls police. The shooting victims were both transported to Albany Medical Center and one person was in critical condition at that time.

"There's not a lot of information I can give on it, but I can say that juveniles were involved, so that's why we can't release a lot of information on the victims or the other parties involved," Detective Seth French said over the phone on Monday.

He did say the victims survived, but wasn't able to share their names or conditions due to their ages.

"I can't even tell you what kind of injuries they sustained. Because they're juveniles, everything is very sensitive and medical information in protected under HIPPA," French said.

He did assure The Post-Star that there is no immediate threat to the community.

"All parties involved have been identified by police. Right now, it is an isolated incident that took place and there is no additional threat to the public. All the parties were familiar with each other," French reiterated.

Currently, the Glens Falls police are reviewing the details of the case with the Warren County District Attorney's Office and still investigating the shooting and the cause.

French is hopeful "within the next couple weeks" the department will have a more definitive outcome.

"We should have an outcome — not that the case would be closed because things can always pop up, but because juveniles were involved we had to be selective with what we put out to the public," he said.