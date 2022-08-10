 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Johnsburg woman drove while intoxicated

LAKE GEORGE — A Johnsburg woman was arrested on July 29 for allegedly driving while intoxicated with juveniles in the vehicle.

State police responded to the Exxon on state Route 9 in Lake George for a report of a larceny in progress. During the investigation, police identified Nicole L. Brown, 19, as the driver of the vehicle transporting the larceny suspects.

When troopers interviewed Brown, they detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage. Roadside sobriety tests indicated that Brown was intoxicated, police said.

She had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08%.

Brown was charged with felony aggravated DWI and misdemeanors of DWI and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration greater than 0.08.

Four juveniles that were in the vehicle at the time of the incident were turned over to their guardians by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

