Police: Johnsburg woman crashed car while under influence of drugs

JOHNSBURG — A Johnsburg woman was arrested on Monday after police said she was driving under the influence of drugs and crashed her vehicle.

State police said Sara E. Peter, 40, was driving her 2018 Buick north on Harrington Road in Johnsburg at about 12:47 a.m. when she left the road and struck a tree on the eastern shoulder.

The trooper who responded to the crash spoke with Peter and observed signs of impairment, police said.

Peter was transported to Glens Falls Hospital. She was evaluated by a drug recognition expert and a blood sample was taken.

Police did not say what drug Peter is accused of taking.

Peter was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs. The charge was upgraded to a felony because she has a previous conviction within the last 10 years.

