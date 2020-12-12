Police: Johnsburg pair left two children alone while they went to nearby bar

JOHNSBURG — Two Johnsburg residents were arrested on Thursday after police said they left two children unsupervised while they went to a nearby bar.

State police received a report of two minor children being left alone in the town of Johnsburg. Troopers responded along with Warren County Sheriff’s deputies and Warren County Child Protective Services.

Maxine L. Benton, 32, and 46-year-old Bruce Caunter allegedly were intoxicated when troopers arrived at the residence.

The children were turned over to a third party for the remainder of the night. Police did not disclose their relationship to Benton and Caunter.

They both were charged with misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.

They are due in Johnsburg Town Court on Jan. 8.

