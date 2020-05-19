Police: Johnsburg man violated order of protection

JOHNSBURG — A Johnsburg man was arrested Friday for allegedly violating an order of protection.
Thomas W. Swertner, 51, is accused of showing up at a residence at 10:44 p.m. in violation of a stay away order of protection. Swertner initially refused to leave, but did after the victim called State Police, authorities said.
Swertner was charged with felony first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.
