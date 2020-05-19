Police: Johnsburg man violated order of protection
0 comments

Police: Johnsburg man violated order of protection

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

JOHNSBURG — A Johnsburg man was arrested Friday for allegedly violating an order of protection.

Thomas W. Swertner, 51, is accused of showing up at a residence at 10:44 p.m. in violation of a stay away order of protection. Swertner initially refused to leave, but did after the victim called State Police, authorities said.

Swertner was charged with felony first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News