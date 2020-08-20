Police: Johnsburg man sold drugs to undercover investigators

JOHNSBURG — A Johnsburg man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly selling drugs to undercover investigators from the Warren County Sheriff's Office on multiple occasions.

Kody R. Kinnarney, 29, was arrested by officers from the Warren County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit on Tuesday for allegedly selling cocaine, methamphetamines and marijuana, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

During an investigation, Kinnarney sold drugs to undercover investigators on four separate occasions, police said.

He faces multiple felony charges relating to the incident, including criminal sale of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal sale of marijuana.

Kinnarney was arraigned in Warren County Court and released.