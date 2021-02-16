 Skip to main content
Police: Johnsburg man drove drunk and crashed vehicle
Police: Johnsburg man drove drunk and crashed vehicle

JOHNSBURG — A Johnsburg man was arrested on Monday after police said he drove drunk and crashed his vehicle on Monday night.

The crash happened about 10:20 p.m. on state Route 28 in the town of Johnsburg.

Jason Stevens, 43, is accused of driving while intoxicated and while his driver’s license was revoked, according to a news release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Stevens later submitted to a chemical breath test and was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of 0.20%, police said.

Johnsburg was charged with felony aggravated unlicensed operation and aggravated driving while intoxicated. He was also cited for failure to stay in his lane and operating without insurance.

Stevens is scheduled to appear in Johnsburg Town Court a later date.

Patrol Office Matthew Fish handled the arrest.

Jason Stevens

Stevens 

 Provided photo
