Police: Jackson woman assaulted EMS worker

GREENWICH — A woman was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly spitting on an emergency medical service technician while they attempted to help her.

State police on Tuesday arrested Amanda E. Emery, 32, on a charge of felony second-degree attempted assault. 

On Sept. 29, police responded to a residence in the town of Jackson, to assist EMS. According to police, Emery struck and intentionally spit on an EMS technician while they were attempting to provide aid to her.

She was transported to Greenwich state police station for processing and was issued an appearance ticket for Jackson Town Court on Nov. 10. 

