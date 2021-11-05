 Skip to main content
Police: Jackson man stole $2,600 from safe

CAMBRIDGE — A Jackson man was arrested on Thursday after police said he stole $2,600 from a safe.

State police received a complaint in July from a Cambridge resident who discovered there was cash missing from their safe. After an investigation, police determined that 37-year-old James T. Erhardt, who knew the resident, had access to the safe, according to a news release.

Erhardt is accused of removing various sums of money from the safe on different occasions. He was arrested after being interviewed by investigators.

Erhardt was charged with felony fourth-degree grand larceny. He was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Jackson Town Court on Nov. 18.

