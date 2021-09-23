Police: Ithaca man stole credit cards, rang up over $7,000 in charges

GANSEVOORT — An Ithaca man was arrested on Tuesday after police said he used stolen credit cards to make over $7,000 worth of purchases.

State police responded to a Gansevoort residence on Sept. 16, after the homeowners discovered that someone had gone through their vehicles overnight. State police said the person, later identified as 38-year-old Robert Porter, took multiple credit cards and over $300 in cash.

Porter charged thousands of dollars in authorized purchases, police said. Troopers conducted interviews and obtained surveillance video from the establishments where the illegal purchases were made and were able to get a description of the suspect.

While patrolling in Moreau, troopers found Porter sitting on a picnic table at the Stewart’s Shops on state Route 9. He was taken into custody and sent to the Wilton state police station. Porter allegedly possessed a glass smoking pipe containing cocaine residue.

Porter was charged with felony counts of first-degree identity theft, third-degree and fourth-degree grand larceny and misdemeanors of second-degree criminal impersonation and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail on bail of $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond. He is due back in court on Sept. 28.

