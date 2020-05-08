You are the owner of this article.
Police issue Amber Alert for boy taken from Clifton Park
CLIFTON PARK — Police have issued an amber alert for a child abducted from Clifton Park early Friday morning.

State Police said Gustavo Oliveira was taken from Tallow Drive in Clifton Park at about 1 a.m. He is a Hispanic male, about 9 years old with short, black hair and brown eyes. He is about 4 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds.

The suspect, Nivaldo P. Oliveira, is a Hispanic male about 41 years old with short black hair and brown eyes. He is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 190 pounds.

The suspect was last seen traveling on Tallow Wood Drive.

The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that he is in imminent danger of serious bodily harm or death.

Police did not say what the relationship is between the two.

To provide information on this abduction or to report a sighting, people are asked to call 1-866-NYS-AMBER or dial 911.

For more information visit http://amber.ny.gov.

