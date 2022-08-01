Police issue 46 tickets during a Buckle Up New York checkpoint in Moreau

MOREAU — Police on Saturday issued 46 tickets during a Buckle Up New York checkpoint near Moreau Lake State Park.

State police and New York State Park Police held the checkpoint on Old Saratoga Road in the area of the park entrance.

Of the 46 tickets, 18 were issued were for a seat belt violation and two were child restraint violations.

"State police took the opportunity to educate multiple families on child passenger safety and proper installation of child restraints," according to a news release.