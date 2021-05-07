Police issue 444 tickets during statewide crackdown on reckless driving in work zones

A total of 444 tickets were issued during last week’s “Operation Hardhat” crackdown on reckless driving in construction zones.

The statewide campaign took place from April 26 to April 30. Law enforcement officers patrolled Department of Transportation and Thruway Authority work zones to enforce work zone speed limits and ensure that motorists are obeying flagging personnel.

State police and local law enforcement agencies issued 81 tickets for speeding, 41 for seat belt violations, 135 for cellphone use, 47 for failure to move over, one for failure to obey a traffic control device and 139 other violations, according to a news release.

The Capital Region accounted for 53 of the tickets.

State officials said they continue to experience a rise in work zone crashes, including three recent crashes that injured six highway workers last week.

Two DOT workers were injured after an 84-year-old man collided with another northbound vehicle in a work zone just south of Exit 12 of the Northway on April 27.

