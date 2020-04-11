Police investigating homicide at ClearView Motel

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — State Police confirm it is investigating a homicide at the ClearView Motel in South Glens Falls.

The South Glens Falls Police Department responded to the motel at 129 Saratoga Avenue at about 7:09 a.m. for a report of a stabbing. Arriving patrol officers found a deceased male victim who had multiple stab wounds.

Police vehicles and investigators could be seen at the parking lot of the motel early Saturday afternoon. Yellow crime scene tape has been put up in between the south side of the building in between the motel and the Family Dollar in the adjacent shopping plaza

Police said it is an active investigation and updates would be posted when they become available.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.