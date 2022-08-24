Police investigate unfounded bomb threat at Granville Tractor Supply store

GRANVILLE — Police are investigating an unfounded bomb threat that was called into the Tractor Supply store on Wednesday.

Granville Police Sgt. Joshua Whitney said the store on Quaker Street received a call just after 7 p.m. reporting a bomb. Tractor Supply Co.’s corporate office received a call as well.

Five area Tractor Supply stores were evacuated, according to Whitney. Police did a reverse 911 alert to contact nearby residents advising that it would best to evacuate until police could assess the threat.

The Granville Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police responded to the Granville store. State police used a K-9 unit to search the scene and determined there was no bomb.

Whitney said police are investigating some potential leads based upon the phone number used to make the call.