Police investigate Snapchat threat to school

BALLSTON SPA — Police are investigating an online threat, later determined to be "not credible," to the Ballston Spa Central School District.

On Sunday, about 8:15 p.m., the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a resident reporting that their juvenile son received a Snapchat message that contained a threat of a school shooting at the Ballston Spa Central School District.

The juvenile had received the Snapchat message earlier that evening, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.

An investigation conducted by Sheriff’s Office members, including investigators and school resource officers, identified the person who sent the message, police said.

"It was further determined that the person who sent the message did not have the means to carry out the threat and that the threat was not credible," according to the news release.

Additional Sheriff’s Office patrols were scheduled to be at the Ballston Spa schools due to this information being passed along on social media.

"The individual who sent the threatening text message will be held accountable and an additional update will be sent once that information can be released publicly," police said.

Snapchat is a service that lets users capture and share photos or video clips, often with text, drawings or other adornments. It is best known for messages that automatically disappear a few seconds after viewing.