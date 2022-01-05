Police investigate Saratoga Springs stabbing

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred early New Year’s Day on Caroline Street.

At about 2:38 a.m., Saratoga Springs police officers responded to a report of a 28-year-old man who had stab wounds to his chest. The man had walked out of Gaffney’s on Caroline Street and told officers that he had been stabbed while inside the bar, according to a news release.

The Saratoga Springs Fire Department responded to treat the man and transported him to Saratoga Hospital.

Staff at Gaffney’s was not aware of the incident even having taken place, police said, as there had been no observed or reported altercations from inside.

The business was cooperative and assisted police to the best of their ability. The man's injuries were not life threatening. The investigation into what happened is ongoing and at this time the act does not appear to be a random attack.

Anyone with information regarding this matter is asked to call the Saratoga Springs Police Department at (518) 584-1800 or (518) 584-TIPS to remain anonymous.

