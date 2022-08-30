Police investigate Saratoga Springs stabbing

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred on Phila Street early Sunday morning.

At 12:15 a.m., Saratoga Springs police officers were on patrol when they observed an altercation behind the Nashville Bar in the Saratoga Springs Public Library parking lot.

Police said after approaching the area, a stabbing victim was discovered. The officers called for emergency medical services and the victim was brought to the hospital by the fire department.

During the investigation, police found that the victim was inside of the Nashville Bar prior to the altercation.

An employee of the bar who was working on Saturday night said she was not aware of the incident until after it occurred.

Saratoga Springs Police Sgt. Paul Veitch said there were no new leads on Tuesday.

"We are still reviewing video and interviewing witnesses," he said.

The victim was reportedly in stable condition on Monday and is expected to make a full recovery.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Saratoga Springs Police Department at 518-584-1800.