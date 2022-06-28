 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police investigate inmate-on-inmate assault on prison bus

QUEENSBURY — Police are investigating an inmate-on-inmate assault on a state prison bus that occurred near Northway Exit 20.

The assault was reported at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to a state police news release.

Police determined that an inmate being transported was assaulted by another inmate and suffered non-life threatening injuries. 

