Police investigate inmate-on-inmate assault on bus

QUEENSBURY — Police are investigating a reported assault on a state correctional transportation bus.
The incident took place Tuesday afternoon near Exit 20 of the Northway. Police said it was an inmate on inmate assault, according to WNYT NewsChannel 13, The Post-Star’s media partner.
The injuries are non-life threatening, according to police.
An investigation is pending.
Michael Goot
night and weekend editor
