Police investigate hit-and-run involving two vehicles in Warrensburg

WARRENSBURG — Police are investigating a hit-and-run incident involving two vehicles in Warrensburg on Sunday afternoon. 

State police responded to a call shortly after 4 p.m. on state Route 9.

Seumus M. Bundrick, 40, of Chestertown, was driving south on Route 9 when a black pickup truck struck his vehicle, police said. 

The driver of the black pickup fled the scene after hitting the front passenger side of Bundrick's vehicle. 

The Warren County Sheriff's Office assisted state troopers in their attempt to locate the black truck, but were unable to do so. 

