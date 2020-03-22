Police investigate fatal motorcycle-vehicle crash in Galway
Police investigate fatal motorcycle-vehicle crash in Galway

GALWAY — A motorcyclist was killed Saturday evening following a collision with a car at an intersection, the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said.

The agency received a call at 5:24 p.m. for a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Galway Road and Jockey Street. First responders reported that the driver of the motorcycle was deceased. No other injuries were reported, according to a news release.

The names of those involved in the crash have not been released and the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office Reconstruction Unit and Criminal Investigation Unit are continuing to investigate.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by Galway EMS, Galway Fire and NYS ENCON Police.

