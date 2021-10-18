 Skip to main content
Police investigate car break-ins in Queensbury

QUEENSBURY — State police are investigating a series of thefts that occurred from vehicles in the town of Queensbury in overnight hours on Monday.

Multiple residents reported that items were stolen. Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to contact police at 518-583-7000.

Police are reminding residents to lock their vehicles — even in their own driveway. Also, people should close all windows and the sunroof, not leave valuable items inside and not leave their keys inside the vehicle. They should keep their garage door closed and locked.

