GLENS FALLS — A woman's effort to get help to get keys that were locked in her car led to a police investigation Monday.
Glens Falls Police were contacted Monday afternoon by a mother who mistook another woman's need for assistance as an effort to entice her child into a vehicle.
The incident happened outside Glens Falls Pediatrics' office on Lawrence Street, where the mother had taken her daughter for an appointment.
The mother, from South Glens Falls, went to the Glens Falls Police station to report that a woman approached her outside the office and asked if she could have her young daughter climb into the back of her Jeep. She said she had locked keys in the vehicle, and believed the daughter could fit through a window in the back of the vehicle.
The mother said no, and became concerned about the incident and went to police.
You have free articles remaining.
Glens Falls Assistant Police Chief Joe Boisclair said the complaint was investigated, and it was determined there did not appear to be any malicious intent. He said it appeared the woman legitimately locked her keys in the vehicle, was seeking help and Glens Falls Pediatrics' staff knew her.
"She thought the child might be able to get in and help her out," Boisclair said.
He said her decision to approach a stranger and ask for assistance from her child probably wasn't the best judgement, and she should have called police instead. Police can help a driver get into a locked vehicle.
The woman who made the complaint, whose name is being withheld, posted about the incident on Facebook, which was shared by many. She did post an update later in the day that explained that police told her there did not appear to be any wrongdoing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.