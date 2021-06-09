Police: Inmate serving time for violating order of protection committed same offense

FORT ANN — An inmate at the Washington Correctional Facility has been accused of violating an order of protection.
Police said that Michael S. Sanders, 51, contacted a woman in Fort Edward who had an order of protection against him, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident is alleged to have occurred on Oct. 28, 2020.
The arrest followed a joint investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Department of Corrections.
Sanders was charged with felony counts of first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense. He was arraigned in Fort Edward Town Court and returned to prison.
Sanders was sentenced in Saratoga County Court in February 2020 to 1 ½ to 3 years in prison on a criminal contempt charge, according to the state inmate database.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
